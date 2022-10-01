Kadena Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $274.89 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007193 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $274.89 million and $9.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is www.kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

