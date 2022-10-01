Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

