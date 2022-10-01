Keanu Inu (KEANU) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Keanu Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keanu Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keanu Inu has a total market capitalization of $411,821.00 and approximately $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keanu Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keanu Inu Profile

Keanu Inu’s launch date was May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu.

Buying and Selling Keanu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keanu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keanu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.