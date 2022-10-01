Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $380,848.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $142.28 million and approximately $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network’s launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

