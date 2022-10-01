Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €555.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KER. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Up 0.8 %

KER opened at €458.55 ($467.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €524.20 and a 200-day moving average of €518.29. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.