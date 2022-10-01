Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 116,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.