Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
