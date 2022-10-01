KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,968 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,257,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $20.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.56. 3,842,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.85 and its 200-day moving average is $315.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.