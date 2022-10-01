KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 879 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. 6,403,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

