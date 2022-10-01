KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

MDLZ traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,651,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,696. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

