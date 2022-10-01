KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. 3,810,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.