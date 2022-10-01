KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 429.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,803,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,504,806. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

