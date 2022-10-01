KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 485,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,596. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.