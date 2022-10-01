KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 521,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,495 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QCOM stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

