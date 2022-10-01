KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,027 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,308,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 48,290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 687,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,858. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

