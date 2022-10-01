KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,749 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

