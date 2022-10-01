KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,943,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 719,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,516,000 after buying an additional 60,423 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

CARR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 4,559,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,324. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

