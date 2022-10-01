KickPad Hits One Day Volume of $28,615.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. KickPad has a total market cap of $266,736.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KickPad

KickPad’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com.

KickPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.