Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

K opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.46.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, Director Glenn Antony Ives bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,240.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

