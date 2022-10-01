KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $13,658,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 33,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.92. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

