Klever (KLV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Klever (KLV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069690 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10653982 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 1,959,324,285 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is klever.io.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

