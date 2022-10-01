Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 4%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 7,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 61,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Klondike Gold Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

