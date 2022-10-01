Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 153678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

