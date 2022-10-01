Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 706557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

