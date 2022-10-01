Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

