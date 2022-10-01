Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

LH traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $204.81. The company had a trading volume of 720,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,345. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $204.59 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

