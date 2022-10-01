Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIFZF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIFZF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

