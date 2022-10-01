Landbox (LAND) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (LAND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $104,775.25 and $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,482,312 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

