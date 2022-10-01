LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network’s launch date was July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 54,014,482,078 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

