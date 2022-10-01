LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) versus Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Financial Survey

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LICT and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $129.14 million 3.21 $24.92 million $1,331.00 15.55 Swisscom $12.24 billion 19.83 $2.00 billion $3.27 14.32

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than LICT. Swisscom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LICT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.5% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LICT and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 18.46% N/A N/A Swisscom 14.18% 14.62% 6.37%

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LICT and Swisscom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Swisscom 1 4 0 0 1.80

Swisscom has a consensus target price of $490.00, indicating a potential upside of 946.34%. Given Swisscom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Swisscom is more favorable than LICT.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30,687 voice lines; 5,832 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,522 miles of copper cable; and 816 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

