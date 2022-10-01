Lido DAO Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.62 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Redit Whitepaper “

