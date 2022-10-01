Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.36.

NYSE:LSI opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

