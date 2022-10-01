Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.29.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$24.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.19. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$19.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.60.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

