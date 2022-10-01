Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 14,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,340,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
