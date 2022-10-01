Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 14,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,340,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lilium by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 184,064 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.