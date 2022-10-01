Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Limbach alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Limbach by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of LMB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.