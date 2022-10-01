Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.2 days.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 1,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. Linamar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

