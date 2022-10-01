Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 489 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,184.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399,278 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 368,203 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 8,858,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657,254. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

