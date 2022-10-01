Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 8,690 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.44. 11,848,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,739,091. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average is $235.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.