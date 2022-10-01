Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,289.82 or 0.99987312 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006000 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 767,155,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars.
