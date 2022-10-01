Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 63 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 827,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 306,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

