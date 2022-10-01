Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

