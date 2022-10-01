Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Down 3.7%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 477,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,137,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a location data and data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers platform products, which includes Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides independent, media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; GeoProtect, which allows brands, agencies, and suppliers to check the validity of location based derived audience segments; and data and insights platform that provides access to location data points.

