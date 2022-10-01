Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 18,072,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

