Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLQL. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,943,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,736,000 after acquiring an additional 202,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

FLQL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 22,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

