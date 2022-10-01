Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Shares of LGVN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,414.09% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Longeveron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the second quarter worth $88,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the first quarter worth $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.