Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.00

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 302266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.30).

Lowland Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.83.

Lowland Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

