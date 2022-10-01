LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.15. 37,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 981,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 95.62%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

