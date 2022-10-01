Ludena Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.68 Million (LDN)

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Ludena Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. Ludena Protocol has a market cap of $202.68 million and approximately $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ludena Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ludena Protocol

Ludena Protocol’s launch date was May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ludena Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ludena-protocol. Ludena Protocol’s official website is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng.

Ludena Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ludena Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ludena Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ludena Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ludena Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ludena Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.