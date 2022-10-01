Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 6.9 %

LULU stock opened at $279.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

