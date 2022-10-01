Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $4.48. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 81,744 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Luna Innovations Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
