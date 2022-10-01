Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $4.48. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 81,744 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

